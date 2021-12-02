Iraq
Returns and Durable Solutions (ReDS) Assessment: Al-Forat Sub-district – Heet District, Al-Anbar Governorate – Preliminary Findings Presentation, Iraq (November 2021)
Attachments
Assessment Methodology
Used multi-sectoral assessment tool, which combined qualitative and quantitative data.
Data collection was done remotely by phone between 6 and 17 October 2021, adapted to the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Purposive sampling methods were employed to identify KIs. Findings should therefore be considered as indicative.
Methodology based on key informant interviews (KIIs).