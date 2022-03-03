Iraq

Returns and Durable Solutions (ReDS) Assessment: Al-Ayadiyah Sub-district Telafar District, Ninewa Governorate Preliminary Findings Presentation, Iraq (February 2022)

Assessment Methodology

  • Multi-sectoral assessment tool, which combined qualitative and quantitative data.
  • Data collection was done remotely by phone between 15 and 24 November 2021, adapted to the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Purposive sampling methods were employed to identify KIs. Findings should therefore be considered as indicative.
  • Methodology based on key informant interviews (KIIs).

