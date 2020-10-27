Returns and Durable Solutions Assessment (ReDS): Al-Qairawan – Sinjar, Ninewa

ReDS background

In light of recent movement trends related to returns, displacement and/or secondary displacement, there is a need for more immediate and in-depth profiling of affected areas to understand the needs and community interrelations between remainee, host, returnee, and/or IDP populations.

The assessment aimed to provide rapid evidence-based overview of the assessed areas to support humanitarian and development actors to promote durable solutions for returnees and IDPs in situations of protracted displacement on multiple levels at the local and national level.

ReDS objectives

ReDS Specific Objectives