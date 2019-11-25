Return Index Thematic Series briefing #2: The growing role of reconciliation in return movements: Snapshots from the Return Index (November 2019)

THEMATIC SERIES PRESENTATION

As of 30 August 2019, nearly one and a half years after the official end of the conflict with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), more than 4.3 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) have returned to their places of origin across eight governorates in Iraq. The Return Index, developed by IOM DTM, the Returns Working Group, and Social Inquiry, provides a means of measuring the severity of living conditions in the locations to which they are returning. This allows partners working in Iraq to better strategize for interventions and resource allocation in vulnerable areas. The first thematic briefing developed using Return Index data, “The Physical and Social Dimensions of Housing in Conflict-Affected Areas,” was published in January 2019. Using data of the Return Index Round 4 collected in March–April 2019, this second thematic report focuses on the role of reconciliation in return movements. More specifically, it presents

the overview of reported reconciliation needs at subdistrict level;

the links between reconciliation, other Return Index indicators, and additional factors; and

the outline of peacebuilding and reconciliation initiatives in Iraq.

KEY FINDINGS