Return index - Returns in Iraq: 2021 Overview - December 2020 (round 11) to December 2021 (round 14)

The Return Index is a tool designed to measure the severity of condi- tions in locations of return. The Return Index is based on 16 indicators divided into two scales: Scale 1, on livelihoods and basic services, and Scale 2, centered around social cohesion and safety perceptions. A regression model is used to assess the impact of each of the indica- tors in facilitating or preventing returns. The index ranges from 0 (all essential conditions for return are met) to 100 (no essential condi- tions for return are met). Higher scores denote more severe living conditions for returnees. The scores of the severity index are grouped into three categories: low, medium and high (which also includes very high). Refer to the “Methodological Overview” for more details on the methodology.

The Returns in Iraq: 2021 Overview provides an analysis of returns across the country. The first section of this report presents an overview of returns in 2021. The second considers conditions for returnees across all governorates of return at the end of 2021 and examines the relationship between the rate of return and the severity of those conditions. The third section outlines the areas of no return and newly assessed locations recorded by IOM’s Rapid Assessment and Response Teams (RARTs), and the returnee population living in critical shelters. The final section presents a more granular analysis of the factors driving severity in subdistricts of return which are designated as ‘hotspots’, and how these factors changed between December 2020 and December 2021.

OVERVIEW OF RETURNS

Between December 2020 and December 2021, the returnee popu- lation grew by 120,666, equivalent to roughly 20,111 households (Figure 1). This is around half the number of returnees recorded in the previous year, when 235,116 individuals returned (December 2019 to December 2020). The rate of change, that is, the percentage change in the returnee population between rounds of data collection, also slowed significantly in 2021 (2.5%) compared with 2020 (5%) and 2019 (10%).

Around a third of returns between December 2020 and December 2021 were to Ninewa Governorate (32%, 38,418 individuals) and Anbar (31%, 37,860). Salah al-Din accounted for around one in four returns during 2021 (24%, 28,962) (Figure 1).

Between December 2020 and December 2021, the district of Falluja in Anbar Governorate recorded the highest increase in returnees, with 29,616 individuals returning. Mosul (17,526), Tikrit (14,394) and Sinjar (9,840) districts all recorded significant increases in returnees. Also notable was Hatra district in Ninewa Governorate, which recorded a decrease of 1,350 returnees, driven by security concerns and drought conditions in rural areas. A reduction in the number of returnees was also recorded in Al-Rutba (-612) and Ana (-306) districts in Anbar Governorate, associated with a lack of job oppor- tunities, with greater availability of job opportunities in other districts.

As of December 2021, Ninewa hosted the largest number of returnees (1,927,572 individuals), with 74 per cent of the population displaced from that governorate having returned (Figure 2). Nearly all of Anbar’s displaced population has returned (92%), with 1,542,492 returnees. Salah al-Din, with the third largest returnee population of 737,706 individuals, has a rate of return of 84 per cent.