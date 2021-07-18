Return index - Returns in Iraq: 2020 Overview - December 2019 (round 7) – December 2020 (round 11)

The Return Index is a tool designed to measure the severity of conditions in locations of return. The Return Index is based on 16 indicators divided into two scales: Scale 1, on livelihoods and basic services, and Scale 2, centered around social cohesion and safety perceptions. A regression model is used to assess the impact of each of the indicators in facilitating or preventing returns. The index ranges from 0 (all essential conditions for return are met) to 100 (no essential conditions for return are met). Higher scores denote more severe living conditions for returnees. The scores of the severity index are grouped into three categories: low, me-dium and high (which also includes very high). Refer to the report “Methodological Overview” for more details on the methodology.

The Returns in Iraq: 2020 Overview provides an analysis of returns across the country. The first section of this report presents an 1 The return index classifies a subdistrict as a ‘hotspots’ if it scores highly in terms of severity on at least one of the two return index scales. A sub-district can also be considered a ‘hotspot’ if the area is scored as medium severity in one or both scales, but also hosts a relatively large number of returnees. 2 Data collected: November – December 2019, Master List Round 113 and November – December 2020, Master List Round 119. overview of returns in 2020. The second considers conditions across all governorates of return at the end of 2020 and examines the relationship between the rate of return and the severity of those conditions. The third section outlines the areas of no return and newly assessed locations recorded by IOM’s Rapid Assessment and Response Teams (RARTs), and the returnee population living in critical shelters. Next, the report examines the mass arrivals from camps due to their closure, which began in mid-October, and highlights the living conditions of new arrivals when they returned to their area of origin. The final section presents a more granular analysis of the factors driving severity in subdistricts of return which are designated as ‘hotspots’, and how these factors changed between December 2019 and December 2020.

OVERVIEW OF RETURNS

Between December 2019 and December 2020, the returnee population grew by 235,116, equivalent to roughly 39,186 households (Figure 1). This is around half the number of returnees recorded in the previous year, when 431,130 individuals returned (December 2018 to December 2019). The rate of change, that is, the percentage change in the returnee population between rounds of data collection, also slowed significantly in 2020 (5%) compared with 2019 (10%).

Over half of returns between December 2019 and December 2020 were to Ninewa Governorate (122,820 individuals, 52%); Anbar accounted for around one in five returns (50,928 individuals, 22%) and Salah al-Din was the third major recipient of returnees (33,552 individuals, 14%) (Figure 1). While far smaller in absolute terms, Erbil saw 9,378 individuals return in 2020, which constitutes a 21 per cent increase in the returnee population