Return Index Governorate Profiling - Return Dynamics in Salah Al-Din Governorate (July 2020)

The Return Index Governorate Profiling provides singular analysis and insights at the governorate level, with a comparison of figures and severity of living conditions over the course of 2019 and early 2020.

This report focuses on return dynamics in Salah al-Din Governorate, the governorate with the third largest number of returnees. The report features an evaluation of severity conditions in areas of return across the governorate in early 2020, provides insights on new arrivals due to camp closures between September 2019 and February 2020, and analyses drivers of severity across geographical hotspots in the governorate.

KEY FINDINGS

• Salah al-Din Governorate hosts 680,000 returnees out of 4.66 million across Iraq (15 per cent of the total), that is, the third largest in terms of returnee population after Ninewa and Anbar governorates. However, Salah al-Din has 200,000 individuals living in high severity conditions (30 per cent of the governorate’s total returnee population), that is, the largest number of returnees living in such conditions within a single governorate across the country.

• More than 36,000 returnees are living in critical shelters (5 per cent of Salah al-Din’s returnee population), spread across 133 locations. Baiji and Tikrit districts each host 10,000 returnees living in critical shelters.

• Between September 2019 and February 2020, DTM tracked almost 14,000 individuals (2,300 households) who left the camps for other non-camp settings in Salah al-Din Governorate due to camp closures. The subdistrict of Markaz Al-Shirqat includes the majority of new arrivals. Nearly all of them returned to their district of origin, although just over 40 per cent of new arrivals settled in locations classified as high severity while the rest settled in locations classified as medium severity.

• Five districts feature over 93 per cent of the returnees living in high severity: Balad, Baiji, Tikrit, Tuz Khurmatu, and Samarra.

• Finally, ten sub-districts in Salah al-Din Governorate are classified as hotspots of severity. From most to least severe, the list of hotspots are as follows: Suleiman Beg, Al-Siniya, Yathreb, Markaz Samarra, Markaz Tuz Khurmatu, Al-Amerli, Markaz Baiji, Markaz Al-Shirqat, Markaz Tikrit, and Markaz Al-Daur. The most common drivers of severity across hotspots correspond to indicators in Scale 2 (social cohesion and security concerns), including generalized concerns about renewed violence and attacks from Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) as well as blocked returns.