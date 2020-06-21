Return Index Governorate Profiling - Return Dynamics in Anbar Governorate (June 2020)

The Return Index Governorate Profiling provides singular analysis and insights at the governorate level, with a comparison of figures and severity of living conditions over the course of 2019 and early 2020.

This report focuses on return dynamics in Anbar Governorate, the governorate with the second largest number of returnees.

The report features an evaluation of severity conditions in areas of return across the governorate in early 2020, provides insights on new arrivals due to camp closures in the last six months, and analyses drivers of severity across geographical hotspots in the governorate.

KEY FINDINGS

• Anbar Governorate hosts 1.48 million returnees out of 4.66 million across Iraq (32%), that is, the second largest returnee population after Ninewa Governorate. Seven per cent of these returnees are currently living in locations ranked as having high severity conditions, while 44 per cent are living in medium severity locations, and 49 per cent in low severity conditions.

• The districts of Falluja and Ramadi have the largest number of individuals who returned to high severity conditions, both concentrating almost 94 per cent of the total returnees in high severity (97,000 returnees out of 103,000 in the total of Anbar).

• Up to 31,000 returnees are living in critical shelters (2 per cent of Anbar’s returnee population), spread across 121 locations. Almost half of these returnees are concentrated in Al-Ka’im District.

• Between September 2019 and February 2020, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) tracked about 1,700 individuals (279 households) who left camps for other non-camp settings in Anbar Governorate due to camp closures. All returned to their districts of origin, although 90 per cent settled in locations classified as medium severity (the rest were distributed among high and low severity locations). The district of Al-Ka’im hosts 67 per cent of these 1,700 new arrivals from camps.

• Finally, five subdistricts in Anbar Governorate are classified as hotspots of severity: Al-Saqlawiya, Markaz Al-Ka’im, Markaz Al-Rutba, Al-Garma, and Kubaisa. These subdistricts host the majority of returnees in high severity areas. Common drivers of severity across hotspots consist of safety issues (mainly concerns about further violence and non-state armed groups), blocked returns and lack of livelihoods. Widespread house destruction is the main driver of severity in Al-Garma subdistrict.