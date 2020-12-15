Restoring water supply system and improved sanitation and hygiene practices in West Mosul, Iraq – Phase III

1. PROJECT INTRODUCTION

With funding support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Czech Republic (MoFA Czech), CARE will implement a six-months project aimed at restoring water supply system and improved sanitation and hygiene practices in West Mosul, Iraq. The project will be implemented in West Mosul Zenjele and Ghazlani neighborhoods targeting IDPs, host communities and returnees with 47,500 direct beneficiaries.

The baseline assessment targeted areas identified as high priority by Directorate of water that are in need of rehabilitation and replacement of non-functional parts of water infrastructure. Local authorities are currently overwhelmed by the scale of needs and require support from donors and humanitarian agencies, as a direct contribution to enabling affected populations to have durable solutions through sustainable restoration of services such as water and sanitation. The project will directly support repair of two vital water infrastructure at Ghazlani water treatment plant and Yarmouk booster pumping station in the area of West Mosul while supporting the Municipal Authorities by building their capacity to eventually recover their costs.

The project engages the community in hygiene promotion activities and mobilize them towards greater ownership to sustain improved hygiene practices, efficient water use and handling for drinking, cooking and personal use, ultimately contributing to reduction of water borne and related diseases. The project support cleaning campaigns and removal of solid waste through inclusive cash for work approach that ensure engagement of communities through and sensitization to raise their appreciation on the need to maintain a clean environment. The project provides the requisite gear and cleaning tools such as wheelbarrows, rakes, shovel etc. for cleaning campaigns. At the end of the project, the tools will be handed over to the community and / or Municipality to sustain the cleaning campaigns with hiring trucks to collect waste and dispose the waste in dumping site and repair one truck to support the sustainability of waste collection in the neighborhoods.

Through the project, CARE address four critical gaps in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion (WASH) and sector infrastructure and equipment rehabilitation and services in two location of West Mosul:

Rehabilitation of water infrastructure (Water treatment plant and booster pump station). Solid waste management through cleaning campaign using Cash for work (CFW) approach. Support Directorate of Municipality through repair of non-functional garbage collection trucks for sustained solid waste collection and disposal. Community engagement through establishing hygiene volunteers and water committees.

2. PURPOSE OF THE BASELINE ASSESSMENT

The purpose of the Baseline Survey was to obtain a better understanding of the current situation in relation to water supply, sanitation and hygiene amongst the population in the target areas, and establish baseline benchmarks on key project indicators, which will enable the level of success of the project to be measured at the project end.

The results of the baseline survey will later be used to evaluate the extent to which the project has met the desired impact post project implementation compared against project endline results.

The baseline assessment assesses: