Restoring critical healthcare services to East Mosul

Mosul, 20 February 2020 – The newly-rehabilitated Al Shifa Surgical Center was officially opened by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Iraq today. The surgical center will serve as the primary medical facility for approximately 800,000 people across East Mosul.

This major project included rehabilitating inpatient wards with 24 beds for men and women, two full operating theatres, two intensive care units, and a number of examination and sterilization rooms. A new oxygen generator building will provide high-quality oxygen supply to the whole hospital and can refill oxygen bottles to meet external demand. The facility was rehabilitated with financial support from The Government of The Netherlands.

The Governor of Ninewa, His Excellency Najim Abdullah al-Juboori was joined by UNDP Resident Representative in Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmed, to mark the occasion.

"The Al Shifa Surgical Center is a well-equipped, modern medical facility – one that will provide a huge number of Moslawis with the quality healthcare services they so deserve," said Ms. Ali Ahmed, Resident Representative of UNDP Iraq.

"Access to healthcare is one of the foundations of strong societies and UNDP is proud to be working to improve healthcare access across the areas that suffered under ISIL," added Ms. Ali Ahmed.

Governor of Ninewa, His Excellency Najim Abdullah al-Juboori, noted that "Whilst healthcare facilities in Mosul were providing quality services for many years, the destruction caused by ISIL has resulted in Moslawis having to seek treatment in other governorates."

"Now, as many doctors return to the city, and with the support of UNDP to reconstruct critical public healthcare facilities, services will become more affordable and accessible to Moslawis in need."

The surgical center is a satellite facility of the Al Shifa Hospital Complex, which was used as a Headquarters by ISIL during the occupation of Mosul. The hospital complex was cleared of over 2,000 explosive items in 2017, with the support of the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS).

UNDP is working across the liberated governorates of Iraq to improve healthcare services. As a result, 1.8 million people now have better access to healthcare services through the rehabilitation of hospitals and primary healthcare centers.

