Restoration and Strengthening the Resilience of Agri-food systems in Southern Iraq (Basra, Dhi-Qar and Missan Governorates) [EN/AR]

FAO and EU Support Buffalo Producers in Basra, Maysan and Dhi-Qar Governorates to Mitigate the Negative Impacts of Water Scarcity

25 March 2022 - With the support of the European Union and in cooperation with the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture and local governments, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launched animal feed and fodder seeds distribution campaigns to 2,500 farmers and buffalo producers in the Governorates of Basra, Maysan and Dhi Qar in southern Iraq. The Deputy Minister of Agriculture Dr. Mithaq Abdul-Hussein, the Head of Cooperation from the European Union Mission to the Republic of Iraq Ms Barbara Egger, FAO Representative in Iraq Dr. Salah ElHajj Hassan, as well as the representatives of respective local governments, the Directors of Local Agriculture Departments, the Heads of the Federations of Agricultural Associations and respective communities representatives attended the inaugural distribution ceremonies in Al-Qurna district (Basra Governorate), Al-Uzair district (Maysan Governorate) and Al-Jbayish district (Dhi Qar Governorate) on 21-22 March 2022.

This initiative comes amid difficulties experienced by farmers and buffalo producers from a sharp rise in feed prices, and water scarcity caused by the negative effects from climate change and reduced surface water inflows from upstream neighbours. This project focuses on strengthening of agricultural livelihoods in the south, in works closely with the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture to restore and enhance the resilience of agriculture food systems in southern Iraq by empowering poor smallholder farmers and vulnerable rural families in the targeted governorates.

At the distribution ceremonies, Dr. Salah, indicated the need to support farmers to improve food security through the coordination of efforts and close partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and local governments. He added that the FAO's efforts fall under a larger EU-funded ”Agri-food Business Development Programme ” where several international partners (such as FAO, GIZ, ILO, IOM, ITC, and UNESCO) are collaborating to see broader impact across agricultural values chains, including that of livestock and dairy production, processing and sales. Dr Salah said he anticipated to see improved livelihoods, providing new and better jobs, empowering women in particular, and enhancing the production of this vital sector of the economy. At the end he thanked the European Union for the continuous support of the agricultural sector in Iraq, the Ministry of Agriculture for outstanding role with project implementation.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture Dr. Mithaq Abdul-Hussein stressed the positive role of FAO and the European Union in supporting the agricultural sector in Iraq, pointing out the importance of promoting the cultivation of animal fodder in buffalo breeding areas to ensure reliance on local feed. The representatives of local governments in the Governorates of Basra, Dhi-Qar and Maysan also expressed their appreciation to FAO for its efforts in supporting the agricultural sector and, in particular, providing necessary expertise to buffalo producers in preserving this important wealth, which is a mainstay for the development of the economy. The representatives of farmers and buffalo breeders through their Federations of Agricultural Associations stated that the intervention will have a positive impact on animal production and health.

The FAO International Livestock Expert Dr. Kayouli Chedly presented major activities to be implemented within the livestock component of the project, briefed about the types of feed distributed and gave practical recommendations on their use. Dr Chedly stressed the importance of introducing modern techniques in livestock production to stimulate milk and meat production increase, as well as adapt to drought. This can be achieved also through the introduction of supplementary feeding of a high nutritional value, which is easy to implement, accessible to farmers, that bears lower cost and proved to be sustainable.

Finally, in a EU Statement addressed to the audience, Ms Barbara Egger, Head of Cooperation from the European Union Mission to the Republic of Iraq, expressed the following: “The European Union is very proud to support the agricultural sector in Basra, Maysan, and Thi Qar Provinces. Through support to smallholders, this project is well placed to maximise the high potential offered by the agriculture sector in order to diversity the economy. The EU is fully aware of the difficulties experienced by the agricultural sector in the south of Iraq due to this year’s drought, and today’s distribution of molasses, corn silage, and fodder seeds is just one of the many activities that the EU finances in Iraq to alleviate the difficulties of farmers. The EU also would like to commend the good cooperation with MoA staff, local authorities, and FAO. I thank the team efforts for today’s successful start of distributions.”

For more information, contact

Hemn Ahmed Communication Consultant Phone No: + 9647704232268 Hemn.Ahmed@fao.org