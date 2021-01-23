Restoration and Strengthening the Resilience of Agri-Food System in Southern Iraq

23 January 2021 – Nasiriya: The Food and Agriculture (FAO) Organization of the United Nations in Iraq delegation headed by Dr. Salah El Hajj Hassan, FAO Representative met on Friday January 22 with H.E Mr. Nazem Hamid Al-Waeli, Governor of Thi Qar. The discussion focused on the challenges facing Thi Qar in the agriculture sector and FAO activities and programs in the Governorate.

Dr. Elhajj Hassan introduced FAO-EU funded project that will be lunched by the EU Ambassador in Iraq and the Minister of Agriculture on 27 January 2021 in Basra city. The project aims to restore and strengthen the resilience of agri-food system in southern of Iraq, it is also expected to greatly support income generation activities and food value chains including buffalo, date palm, and tomatoes.

The Governor discussed measures that need to be in place in order to enhance and strengthen cooperation and coordination with FAO in Iraq. At the end of the meeting, he thanked the FAO delegation and expressed his office's readiness to cooperate fully with the organization to develop the agricultural sector in Dhi Qar Governorate.