Responsive Listening Through Improved Feedback Mechanisms: End-of-project evaluation

This evaluation assesses the Responsive Listening through Improved Feedback Mechanisms project, funded by the Humanitarian Innovation Fund and ELRHA. The project launched in five countries across the Middle East: Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Yemen and the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Israel. The aim of the project was to improve responsiveness to community feedback on Oxfam's programmes in the five countries. It sought to make the most of face-to-face feedback through the use of information communication technology (ICT) tools and accompanying methodologies, with the goal of using feedback to improve programming. This evaluation report assesses the inclusivity and responsiveness of the project, and whether it will be possible for Oxfam to scale it up globally.