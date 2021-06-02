Resolution 2576 (2021), Adopted by the Security Council at its 8780th meeting, on 27 May 2021 (S/RES/2576) [EN/AR]

The Security Council,

Recalling all its previous relevant resolutions on Iraq, in particular 1500 (2003), 1546 (2004), 1557 (2004), 1619 (2005), 1700 (2006), 1770 (2007), 1830 (2008), 1883 (2009), 1936 (2010), 2001 (2011), 2061 (2012), 2110 (2013), 2169 (2014), 2233 (2015), 2299 (2016), 2379 (2017), 2421 (2018), 2522 (2020) and reiterating resolution 2107 (2013) on the situation between Iraq and Kuwait, and the values set forth in 2367 (2017),

Reaffirming the independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Iraq, and emphasizing the importance of the stability, prosperity, and security of Iraq for the people of Iraq, the region, and the international community, particularly in light of Iraq’s territorial victory over the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as Da’esh), and encouraging the international community to increase its support to Iraq in this regard,

Supporting Iraq in addressing the challenges it faces as it continues its stabilization efforts, including the ongoing fight against terrorism and ISIL, Al-Qaida and their affiliates, and continues the task of recovery, reconstruction, stabilization and reconciliation, including the requirement to meet the needs of all Iraqis, including women, youth, children, displaced persons, and persons belonging to ethnic and religious minorities, recognizing the threat of explosive ordinance and welcoming efforts to clear areas of such devices,

Commending the Government of Iraq’s efforts to plan and execute genuinely free and fair Iraqi-led, Iraqi-owned early elections that are inclusive, credible, and participatory, and welcoming the Government of Iraq’s request for further UN electoral advice, support, and technical assistance in this regard, including through the good offices of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General,

Welcoming the request of the Government of Iraq, reflected in the letter from its Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Security Council on 11 February 2021 (S/2021/135), and recognizing Iraq’s efforts toward free and fair Iraqi-led elections that are inclusive, including with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women, and viewed by the Iraqi people as credible, as a decisive step for Iraq and Iraqis, reaffirming its support for the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) whose role is instrumental for successful elections, and encouraging international partners of Iraq, including relevant regional organizations, to respond positively to Iraq’s call to send electoral observers ahead of the elections, and encourage international community engagement in this regard,

Noting the Government of Iraq’s desire to see displaced persons return to their areas of origin or resettle elsewhere, stressing the importance of achieving dignified, safe, and durable solutions undertaken on a voluntary and informed basis,

Welcoming the adoption of the Yazidi Female Survivors Law, recognizing the efforts to accelerate the implementation of its provisions, underlining the importance of its effective and timely implementation, and the need to hold perpetrators of conflict-related sexual and gender-based violence accountable, to provide mental health and psychosocial support to victims, and to provide reparations and redress measures for all survivors identified in the law, and calling upon the Government of Iraq to extend its provisions to all victims,

Recognizing that the adverse effects of climate change, ecological changes, and natural disasters, among other factors, can contribute to desertification and drought, the humanitarian situation and stability in Iraq, and emphasizing the need for comprehensive risk assessments by the Government of Iraq with the support of the United Nations, upon the request of the Government of Iraq, to take meaningful actions to adapt to or mitigate challenges posed by climate change and ecological change,

Expressing concern at the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Iraq, recalling resolution 2565 (2021) and stressing once again that equitable access to safe, efficacious, and affordable tests, treatments and COVID-19 vaccines is essential to end the pandemic,

Welcoming efforts by the Government of Iraq to urgently deliver meaningful reforms aimed at meeting the Iraqi people’s legitimate demands to address corruption, deliver essential and basic services, diversify its economy, create jobs, improve governance, and strengthen viable and responsive state institutions, and calling for State institutions to redouble efforts to pursue accountability for those responsible for crimes involving the killing, serious injury, abduction and disappearance against demonstrators and journalists, and to safeguard and respect the right of freedom of expression, and welcomes the call of Prime Minister of Iraq for an inclusive national dialogue to strengthen Iraqi unity,

Welcoming the 2021 budget agreement reached by the Federal Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq,

Recalling the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises, and the obligations on host Governments, including under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, to take all appropriate steps to protect diplomatic and consular premises against any intrusion or damage, and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of these missions or impairment of their dignity,

Calling on the international community to remain strongly committed to providing support to Iraq for its humanitarian, stabilization, reconstruction, and development efforts,

Decides to extend the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) until 27 May 2022; Decides further that the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and UNAMI, taking into account the letter from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Iraq to the Security Council on 11 February 2021 (S/2021/135), shall:

(a) provide a strengthened, robust and visible UN team, with additional staff, in advance of Iraq’s forthcoming election, to monitor Iraq’s election day with as broad a geographic coverage as possible, to continue to assist with the election, in a manner that respects Iraqi sovereignty, and report to the Secretary-General on the election process;

(b) engage, encourage, and coordinate with, and provide, as appropriate, logistical and security support to international and regional third-party observers invited by the Government of Iraq;

(c) launch a UN strategic messaging campaign to educate, inform, and update Iraqi voters on election preparations, and UN activities in support of elections in advance of and on election day;

Requests the Secretary-General to provide a detailed summary report to the Council on Iraq’s electoral process and UNAMI’s assistance to that process, no later than 30 days after the conclusion of Iraq’s forthcoming elections; Requests further that the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and UNAMI, at the request of the Government of Iraq, and taking into account the letter from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq to the Secretary-General (S/2021/135), shall:

(a) prioritize the provision of advice, support, and assistance to the Government and people of Iraq on advancing inclusive, political dialogue and national and community-level reconciliation, taking into account civil society input, with the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women;

(b) further advise, support, and assist:

(i) the Government of Iraq and the Independent High Electoral Commission with efforts to plan and execute genuinely free and fair Iraqi-led, Iraqi-owned elections and referenda, including through regular technical reviews and detailed reporting on electoral preparations and processes, as part of the Secretary-General’s regular reporting cycle;

(ii) the Government of Iraq and the Council of Representatives on constitutional review, the implementation of constitutional provisions, as well as on the development of processes acceptable to the Government of Iraq to resolve disputed internal boundaries;

(iii) the Government of Iraq with progress on security sector reform, including by prioritizing the planning, funding, and implementation of efforts to strengthen state control and reintegration programmes for former members of armed groups, where and as appropriate, in coordination with other multinational entities;

(iv) the Government of Iraq on facilitating regional dialogue and cooperation, including on issues of border security, energy, trade, environment, water, adverse impacts of climate change, infrastructure, public health, and refugees;

(c) promote, support, and facilitate, in coordination with the Government of Iraq:

(i) the coordination and delivery of humanitarian and medical assistance, notably to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the safe, timely, orderly, voluntary and dignified return or local integration, as appropriate, of refugees and displaced persons, including through the efforts of the UN Country Team;

(ii) the coordination and implementation of programmes to improve Iraq’s capacity to provide effective essential civil and social services, including health care and education, for its people and continue to support Iraq’s active regional and international donor coordination of critical reconstruction and assistance programmes, including through effective follow-up of international pledges;

(iii) Iraqi, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and other efforts on economic reform, capacity-building and setting conditions for sustainable development and recovery and reconstruction including in areas affected by terrorism, including through coordination with national and regional organizations and, as appropriate, civil society, donors, and other international institutions;

(iv) the contributions of UN agencies, funds, and programmes to the objectives outlined in this resolution under the unified leadership of the Secretary-General through the Special Representative for Iraq, supported by their designated Deputy;

(d) promote accountability and the protection of human rights, and judicial and legal reform, with full respect for the sovereignty of Iraq, in order to strengthen the rule of law and improve governance in Iraq, in addition to supporting the work of the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL (UNITAD) established in resolution 2379 (2017);

(e) approach gender mainstreaming as a crosscutting issue throughout its mandate and to advise and assist the Government of Iraq in ensuring the full, equal and meaningful participation, involvement and representation of women at all levels of decision making, including in the context of elections, and the promotion of women’s economic empowerment, by supporting the implementation of the National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security in accordance with resolution 1325 (2000) and related resolutions;

(f) Note the importance of treating children affected by armed conflict primarily as victims, and urge the Government of Iraq and UN Country Team to strengthen child protection, including the reintegration of children in accordance with Iraq’s national laws and Iraq’s obligations under international law; and to support the implementation of the conclusions of the Security Council’s Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict;

(g) and encourage both the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to implement fully their 2021 budget agreement and to negotiate agreements on other outstanding issues;