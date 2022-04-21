Resilience in Iraq: Impact Evaluation of the ‘Safe access to resilient livelihoods opportunities for vulnerable conflict-affected women in Kirkuk’ project - Effectiveness Review Series 2019/20 [EN/AR]

Alexia Pretari & Filippo Artuso

Overview

Between May 2016 and March 2018, Oxfam in Iraq, together with the Iraqi Al Amal Association (IAA), collaborated on the ‘Safe access to resilient livelihoods opportunities for vulnerable conflict-affected women in Kirkuk’ project. Funded by UN Women, the project marked the first collaboration between Oxfam and IAA (a women’s rights organization working in Kirkuk). The core themes of the project were women’s rights and economic justice. It aimed to reach women who had been displaced, were returnees at the time, or members of the communities to which displaced people had moved (host communities).

This Effectiveness Review focuses on investigating the impact of support to income-generating activities on the women who received this support. The evaluation used a mixed methods design. Acknowledging that different women face different barriers and may have therefore benefitted differently from the project, an initial vulnerability assessment was carried out to bring an intersectional lens to the review. Configurational analysis was used to explore the project's impact, alongside different types of qualitative analysis and descriptive statistics. Find out more by reading the full report now.