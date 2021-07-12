The Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator visits Salah al Din [EN/AR]

Salah al Din, Iraq – 11 July 2021: The Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, Ms. Irena Vojáčková-Sollorano, traveled to Salah al Din to meet with the Deputy Governor of Salah al Din and the Mayor of Samarra. She met with the area-based coordination (ABC) working group in Salah al Din, which provides the nexus between humanitarian and development work. Efforts to support IDPs, returnees and host communities were discussed with all stakeholders. She further visited the Tikrit University and a World Food Programme project site. During her visit, she reaffirmed the UN’s long-term commitment to support the Government of Iraq in its efforts to provide durable solutions for Iraq’s IDPs. The mission included Head of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), WFP Iraq Deputy Representative, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and Development Support Office (DSO).

During her visit, the Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator met with the Mayor of Samarra at the Samarra Archaeological City, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. She discussed the challenges the mayor is facing with Samarra being an area of particular concern with regards to economic growth.

While attending the ABC meeting Ms. Vojáčková-Sollorano stated “The area-based coordination mechanism is an important piece of the puzzle to turn humanitarian needs into development goals in the Governorate of Salah al Din. It is essential to focus on social cohesion when making returns and reintegration of IDPs sustainable, but also when ensuring local integration”

The Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator also met with the President of Tikrit University. They discussed the critical role the University can play in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by providing higher education to future generations of Iraq, and through initiating and facilitating cross-sectoral dialogue and action, embedding the SDGs within all areas of teaching, research, operations and leadership, and providing practical guidance to inspire further action.

The trip was concluded with a visit to Aziz Balad in Balad district, where WFP is supporting vulnerable returnees and the host community with livelihood projects and by rehabilitating agricultural lands. WFP is working with the local Directorate of Agriculture, Water Resources, Farmer’s Association and Mercy Hands to help revitalize local agricultural production and supporting smallholder farmers. Ms. Vojáčková-Sollorano also met with beneficiaries at the site.

