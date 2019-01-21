Research Terms of Reference: UN Women: Assessment on the Working Conditions of Women across Key Sectors (including Syrian Refugees, IDPs, Returnees, and Non-Displaced Women) IRQ 1809, Iraq

General Objective

To provide an understanding of challenges faced in accessing employment opportunities and in current working conditions among conflict-affected women in Iraq, so as to inform UN Women’s programming and advocacy strategies aimed at improving women’s livelihood situation in Iraq.

Specific Objective(s)

To understand the employment situation and working conditions of women in Iraq, especially in relation to:

a. The individual and community-level factors (social, financial, logistical, legal, etc.) that facilitate or challenge women’s access to decent employment.

b. The working conditions and challenges faced by women in the workplace.

c. Employers’ challenges and benefits in hiring female staff.

To identify existing strategies and projects from the government, civil society organisations, and employers aimed at fostering female participation in the labour market.

To understand how employment experiences and challenges and working conditions vary between women based on their displacement status (refugee, IDP, returnee and nondisplaced) and governorate of residence.