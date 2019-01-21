21 Jan 2019

Research Terms of Reference: UN Women: Assessment on the Working Conditions of Women across Key Sectors (including Syrian Refugees, IDPs, Returnees, and Non-Displaced Women) IRQ 1809, Iraq

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 21 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (948.47 KB)

General Objective

To provide an understanding of challenges faced in accessing employment opportunities and in current working conditions among conflict-affected women in Iraq, so as to inform UN Women’s programming and advocacy strategies aimed at improving women’s livelihood situation in Iraq.

Specific Objective(s)

  1. To understand the employment situation and working conditions of women in Iraq, especially in relation to:

a. The individual and community-level factors (social, financial, logistical, legal, etc.) that facilitate or challenge women’s access to decent employment.

b. The working conditions and challenges faced by women in the workplace.

c. Employers’ challenges and benefits in hiring female staff.

  1. To identify existing strategies and projects from the government, civil society organisations, and employers aimed at fostering female participation in the labour market.

To understand how employment experiences and challenges and working conditions vary between women based on their displacement status (refugee, IDP, returnee and nondisplaced) and governorate of residence.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.