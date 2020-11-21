Research Terms of Reference Syrian Refugee Influx Rapid Assessment (IRQ1910a) Iraq, November 2020, Version 1

General Objective

The general objective of the assessment is to provide information on the influx of Syrian refugees crossing the Syria-Iraq border into the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I). The assessment aims to inform and provide an evidence-base for humanitarian planning by UNHCR and relevant actors in the Syrian refugee response through up-to-date information on demographics, needs and displacement history of the people crossing from Syria into Iraq, including particularly Syrian refugees recently displaced or reentering the KR-I.