Iraq + 1 more

Research Terms of Reference Syrian Refugee Influx Rapid Assessment (IRQ1910a) Iraq, November 2020, Version 1

Format
Assessment
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

General Objective

The general objective of the assessment is to provide information on the influx of Syrian refugees crossing the Syria-Iraq border into the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I). The assessment aims to inform and provide an evidence-base for humanitarian planning by UNHCR and relevant actors in the Syrian refugee response through up-to-date information on demographics, needs and displacement history of the people crossing from Syria into Iraq, including particularly Syrian refugees recently displaced or reentering the KR-I.

Related Content