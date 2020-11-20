Research Terms of Reference: Syrian Refugee Influx Rapid Assessment, IRQ1910a, Iraq (November 2020)

2. Rationale

When the Turkish military operation in Northeast Syria (NES) escalated in October 2019, the associated conflict and humanitarian crisis in Syria resulted in mass displacement, both internally and, to a lesser extent, towards the Kurdistan Region in Iraq (KR-I). Reportedly, several challenges were met during the first weeks of the influx, due to the relative large number of new arrivals, 720 individuals daily average in October 2019. By January 2020, the average daily arrival rate fell to about 42 individuals.

As the numbers of arrivals peaked in the weeks after the Turkish operation was launched, REACH conducted daily monitoring at the border, with weekly updates produced to inform planning and response. As the numbers of arrivals decreased, daily monitoring continued, with outputs being decreased first to a weekly schedule and finally biweekly. These activities were conducted between October 2019 and March 2020. Equally, in October-November 2019, REACH also supported UNHCR and partners with assessments of the Bardarash (re-opened to host the new arrivals) and Gawilan (extended with a new transit site) refugee camps, to which new arrivals were initially taken.

On 2 March 2020, the Iraqi government announced the closure of all land borders as a preventative measure to control the spread of COVID-19, and by doing so curtailed the movement of Syrians across the border into the KR-I.2 By mid-September 2020, the Syrian border reportedly began opening on a weekly basis for specified and limited movement, specifically: family reunification (brides); medical cases (cancer); ‘emergency cases’ permitted on humanitarian grounds; and, European passport holders transiting through Iraq to a European location within 72 hours. 3 By November 2020, the border was opened for Syrian refugees in these categories to cross on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Building on the previous border monitoring and camp assessments conducted by REACH in 2019 and early 2020, daily border monitoring in partnership with UNHCR will resume at the end of November 2020 with data collection twice a week on Sundays and Thursdays. To inform and provide an evidence-base for humanitarian planning it is important to capture the demographics, needs and displacement history of the people crossing from Syria into Iraq. This assessment will monitor the demographics, intentions, and needs of Syrian refugees recently displaced or re-entering the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I).