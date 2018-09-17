17 Sep 2018

Research Terms of Reference: Services and Infrastructure Rapid Assessments (SIRA) IRQ1805, June 2018

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 30 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (956.97 KB)

Specific Objective(s)

  1. Support the CCCM Cluster programming in facilitating informed and sustainable returns amongst IDP households during camp consolidation/phase-out processes, by understanding conditions and services in areas of return.

  2. Support evidence-based advocacy efforts related to camp consolidation and returns, in particular in situations where forced evictions may be occurring.

  3. Provide an overview of conditions in the area to humanitarian actors who are implementing emergency interventions prior to the implementation of recovery interventions. In particular, to:

  • Profile the geographic area selected for assessment
  • Identify and map the availability and accessibility of services within the area of assessment, highlighting key gaps and barriers to services provision
  • Gauge the perceptions and expectations of residents regarding service delivery and reconstruction efforts.
  1. Whenever possible, provide information to recovery actors to support identification of potential areas (whether at the municipal or neighbourhood level) to be targeted for interventions.

