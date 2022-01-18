Research Terms of Reference Jalawla Area-Based Assessment (ABA) IRQ2101 Iraq (December 2021, Version 1)

General Objective

To inform evidence-based humanitarian and development programming, service delivery and reconstruction in the short (next 6 months) and long-term (beyond 6 months) in alJalawla town (Diyala governorate) through a multi-sectoral area-based assessment. More specifically, assessed sectors and associated informed areas of programming include: demographics and movement intentions; livelihoods; protection; shelter and non-food items (NFI); food security and markets; healthcare; education; and, other basic services (electricity, water, solid waste disposal, wastewater disposal, and legal services).