Iraq
Research Terms of Reference Integrated IM Support to WASH cluster for evidence-based coordination (IRQ1907) Iraq, February 2020, Version 2
Attachments
General Objective
To provide the WASH Cluster with a detailed evidence-base on needs, access and functionality of WASH services and infrastructure (including schools and health facilities), focusing on community inclusion, dignity, and relevant GBV components. This study will provide such data on conflict affected populations in- and out-of-camps, as well as inform sustainable and preparedness-based programming by the WASH Cluster, nationwide.
Specific Objective
To determine the WASH related needs of the in-camp population, as well as the current availability, functionality, and access barriers of WASH services and infrastructure in camps.
To determine the WASH related needs of the out-of-camp population, as well as the current availability, functionality, and access barriers of WASH services and infrastructure out-of-camps.
To provide the WASH cluster with detailed information on water surface areas in order to allow for long-term coordination and strategic planning, with regards to emergency risk response and areas vulnerable to water shortages and flooding