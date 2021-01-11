Research Terms of Reference, Informal IDP Site Profiling Assessment, IRQ1702, Iraq (October 2020)

General objective

To identify movement intentions and highlight the needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) residing in informal sites across Iraq through an assessment to support evidencebased strategic orientation and inform the CCCM Cluster humanitarian response.

Specifics objectives

Informal Site Profiling:

Identify primary needs of informal site residents through family-level profiling of multi-cluster and inter-sectoral needs, including: shelter and site conditions,

WASH, health, food security, livelihoods, education, and safety and security; towards informing the 2021 CCCM cluster strategy.

Highlight any gaps in assistance provided to meet primary needs, and thereby potential areas for further intervention.

Record sites that are reported to be especially vulnerable based on ‘red-flag’ indicators.

Provide humanitarian actors with a better understanding of COVID-19 preventative measures in informal sites.

Identify concerns relating to the environment, hazards, and resources as well as current renewable resource practices in informal sites.