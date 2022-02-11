Research Terms of Reference Informal IDP Site Profiling and Intentions Assessment IRQ2110 Iraq (November 2021)

Rationale

The conflict in north and central Iraq, from late 2013 to 2017, resulted in large-scale displacement of populations inside and outside the country. Since the Government of Iraq (GoI) declared victory over the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in 2017, displaced Iraqis have returned to their homes. However, as of September 2021, 1,189, 581 IDPs continue to be displaced in Iraq8. According to a recent survey published in September 2021 by the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), 103,005 individuals from 17,416 households are still displaced in 415 informal sites all across the country.9 The highest number of informal sites are located in Sumail District, in Dohuk Governorate, with 128 informal sites, followed by 33 informal sites in Al-Mosul district, in Ninewa governorate.

Whilst the humanitarian situation in Iraq has been improving over the past few years as the country transitions into a stabilization context10, there are still barriers to end protracted displacement for IDPs, including for those living in informal sites. With the Iraq National Plan’s aim to relocate IDPs back to their Areas of Origin (AoO)11, a number of issues are preventing relocation in the country such as the lack of livelihoods, security and HLP documentation. At the same time, a range of basic needs are being unmet, as the 2021 Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment results show12. In this nationwide survey, IDPs that were assessed in informal sites reported that their top unmet needs were mainly in shelter/housing, food, livelihoods and healthcare.

In addition, REACH, in coordination with the CCCM Cluster, has conducted regular rounds of Informal Site Profiling and Intentions of IDPs since 2016. These assessments have been conducted in order to support strategic and evidence-based programming and inform inter-cluster coordination covering shelter, WASH, health, food security, livelihoods, education, and safety and security, in order to identify priority needs. Furthermore, as durable solutions become an increasing priority in the country, the assessment will seek to highlight IDP intentions to facilitate this priority