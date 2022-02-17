Research Terms of Reference Action Contre la Faim (ACF) Climate Motivated Displacement Baseline in al-Bara, Maysan and Thi Qar, Iraq (January 2022, Version 1)

Background

The marshlands of Southern Iraq account for just under half of the inland waters for the country, and have historically been a critical source of livelihoods for households located in al-Basra, Maysan, and Thi Qar Governorates. 3 In the early 1990s Saddam Hussein drained the once-thriving marshes when Shiite rebels sought refuge there, and by the early 2000s less than 10% of the original marshland was still functioning.4 Despite efforts to restore the marshes in the intervening years, the area is once again at risk of drying up completely. This is due to a combination of low levels of rainfall in the region, reduced water flows from both Turkey and Iran, and poor infrastructure including aging pipes, leaking infrastructure, and illegal siphoning.5 The worsening conditions of these marshlands have a negative effect for the populations who rely on them for income from fishing, agriculture, livestock rearing, handicrafts production, shelter construction, and other economic livelihoods.6

As far back as 2015, National Geographic reported instances of households migrating due to the deteriorating livelihoods situation in the marshlands. Reasons for this displacement included decreasing water quality, increases in waterborne diseases, worsening tribal relations, and lowering water levels leading to decreased ability to fish.7 IOM also recently conducted a survey in Basra city where they interviewed migrants from rural parts of neighbouring governorates in Southern Iraq. It was reported that the two main drivers for migration to Basra city, the largest urban city in the South, were the lack of economic opportunities (52%) and water scarcity (49%), followed by death of livestock (16%), lack of access to services (13%), and crop failures (10%).8 Most migrants surveyed moved to the city with their family, with a few cases of individuals moving on their own.

While these reports are useful in providing insight on the major drivers for migration into the city and the integration challenges faced by migrants, they do not provide analysis on how changes in water level have impacted the livelihood of marshland residents in Southern Iraq, and thus their decision to displace. As conditions in the marshlands continue to deteriorate in the short and medium term, additional climate-motivated displacement is likely to occur. However, there is limited information available on the scale of displacement in these areas and the specific drivers which motivate households to move from the area. This in turn limits the ability of actors to consider programmes and activities designed to address these drivers.