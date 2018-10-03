Republic of Korea supports displaced families through cash assistance in Iraq [EN/AR]

BAGHDAD – A contribution of US$1.5 million from the Republic of Korea will enable the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide cash assistance to some 68,000 vulnerable displaced Iraqis through electronic cash cards and mobile money transfers.

“The Republic of Korea is delighted to join the efforts of the international community in responding to the immediate humanitarian needs in Iraq,” said His Excellency Song Woong-Yeob, Korea’s Ambassador to Iraq. “Korea’s contribution will support activities aimed at helping people in Iraq suffering from hunger and malnutrition, especially women and children.”

WFP provides cash assistance to displaced Iraqi families, giving them access to a wide range of food items which provide diversity to their diets. Cash transfers also contribute to the local economy, befitting markets and farmers alike.

“As the situation in Iraq remains fragile, we need to continue providing assistance to the most vulnerable families, while supporting people’s efforts to rebuild their lives and economic independence,” said WFP Acting Country Director in Iraq, Maha Ahmed. “WFP has always counted on the Republic of Korea for support in Iraq, and this latest contribution demonstrates Korea’s continued commitment to helping the country move forward.”

Since 2014, Korea has supported WFP activities in Iraq by contributing US$ 6.3 million. These funds have enabled WFP to provide a significant increase in food assistance for the most vulnerable Iraqis and Syrian refugees in Iraq.

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

