The Republic of Korea helps WFP provide assistance to conflict-affected families in Iraq [EN/AR/KU]

BAGHDAD - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a generous contribution of US$600,000 from the Republic of Korea to help provide food assistance for three months for more than 350,000 people in camps in Iraq.

“I am very pleased that the Republic of Korea is able to continue its flexible contribution this year to support WFP’s work for crisis-affected people in Iraq, including internally displaced people and refugees,” said Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Iraq Jang Kyung-Wook. “It is encouraging that WFP has been pioneering diverse innovative solutions to ensure people’s access to food amid the COVID-19 situation, and the Republic of Korea will continue its partnership with WFP to provide lifesaving assistance to those in most need in Iraq.”

The new contribution will allow WFP to support up to 280,000 displaced Iraqis who had to leave their homes due to conflict in addition to 76,000 Syrian refugees through monthly electronic vouchers, mobile money and direct cash transfers. This allows families to purchase the food of their choice and at the same time support the local economy, strengthening local markets, and stimulating traders to buy from local farmers and producers.

“We are grateful to the people and government of the Republic of Korea for their continued support to WFP's work in Iraq, to help meet the food needs of conflict-affected women, men and children, whose situation has now worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said WFP Representative in Iraq Abdirahman Meygag.

The past months have seen an increase in the number of people requiring food and livelihoods assistance in Iraq – up to 2.3 million compared to 1.8 million people at the start of 2020.