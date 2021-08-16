The Republic of Korea donates US$800,000 towards health, water, sanitation, education, and protection interventions for the most vulnerable children in Iraq [EN/AR]

Baghdad, 16 August 2021 – The Republic of Korea has donated US$ 800,000 towards UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children Appeal (HAC) in Iraq.

This contribution will support the water, sanitation, education, and child protection services provided by UNICEF for thousands of children in Iraq especially the most vulnerable who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The children in Iraq continue to suffer from the effects of the past conflict and current the hardships imposed by the current COVID-19 global pandemic and economic hardship,” says UNICEF Representative in Iraq, Ms. Sheema Sen Gupta. “Thanks to this generous support, from the Republic of Korea, UNICEF can continue to provide key services for the most vulnerable children in Iraq, reaching them with protection wherever they are and nurturing their learning.”

This support will go a long way in advancing UNICEF’s work across the country and providing children, young people, and their families with access to quality education, water, sanitation, and protection services which are vital as Iraq recovers from decades of conflict and the current pandemic.

