Report of the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions on her mission to Iraq (A/HRC/38/44/Add.1) (Advance Unedited Version)

The Secretariat has the honour to transmit to the Human Rights Council the report of the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions on her official visit to Iraq (14-23 November 2017). The Special Rapporteur examined responses to the multiple violations of the right to life perpetrated, in particular in the context of the conflict that opposed the Iraqi authorities to so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and other armed groups, as well as official responses to allegations of violations of the right to life by Government and associated forces. The Special Rapporteur focused specifically on steps taken - judicial measures, policies and action implemented - to hold ISIL and other actors to account for these massive and grave violations and formulated a series of recommendations addressed to the Government and other relevant actors.

I. Introduction

The Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnès Callamard, visited Iraq from 14-23 November 2017. She examined the multiple violations of the right to life perpetrated, in particular in the context of the conflict that opposed the Iraqi authorities to so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL)1 and other armed groups. Since 1 January 2014, an estimated 30,000 civilians have been killed, and another 55,000 injured.2 She also focused on official responses to these and other violations of the right to life and steps taken - judicial measures, policies and action implemented - to hold all parties to account for massive and grave violations.

The Special Rapporteur expresses her appreciation to the Government for their invitation to visit the country, in particular the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Permanent Mission of Iraq to the United Nations in Geneva for their full cooperation in preparation of and during the visit, and to the officials she met with for their availability, and open and frank discussions. She would also like to thank the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and its Human Rights Office for the invaluable support provided as well as to all the individuals she met for sharing their experiences, testimonies and other vital information.

During the visit, the Special Rapporteur travelled to Baghdad, Erbil, Najaf and Fallujah. She conducted in situ visits and met with Government authorities, including the Prime Minister and representatives of the President of Iraq, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Justice; Members of Parliament, including of its Human Rights and Legal Committees; Judicial High Council, representatives of the Kurdistan Regional Government; as well as political leaders, religious leaders, members of international organizations, legal and medico-legal professionals, journalists, civil society, internally displaced persons and survivors of human rights violations.