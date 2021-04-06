Release of the 2021-2022 Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan

UNHCR would like to inform you about the release of the 2021-2022 Iraq 3RP (Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan) for Syrian refugees. Entering its tenth year, the Syria situation remains one of the largest refugee crises in the world, with millions of Syrian refugees in the region, including around 245,000 in Iraq. In 2015, recognizing the unique challenges facing host countries and communities in so generously hosting Syrian refugees, the international community instituted a comprehensive approach called the 3RP. Going beyond emergency assistance, the new approach combined humanitarian and development responses to the Syria crisis into a single coherent plan in line with national plans and priorities in Iraq, in close collaboration with the KRG (Kurdistan Regional Government) Ministry of Planning.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated already existing vulnerabilities of refugees residing in Iraq. Movement restrictions, combined with the temporary closure of shops and non-essential businesses, had a negative effect on food security and the ability to meet basic needs, resulting in an increased need for food and cash assistance, and livelihoods interventions. Assistance delivery modalities had to be modified in 2020 due to the pandemic, with many activities being performed remotely. With the pandemic still ongoing, remote modalities are likely to continue, with activities transitioning into in-person modality, when possible and keeping health precautions in place. Additional programming will be put in place to address exacerbated needs caused by the COVID-19 situation.

In 2021-2022 Iraq 3RP partners will continue to advocate for an effective legal refugee protection framework in Iraq and provide humanitarian and basic needs assistance, targeting the most vulnerable households and new arrivals without any community support. However, given the protracted displacement of the majority of Syrian refugees, the 3RP response will continue to focus on a gradual transition from an emergency humanitarian response to a longer-term solutions-oriented approach, including the graduation of refugees from dependency on humanitarian assistance to self-reliance and the inclusion of refugees in public services and national systems, strongly aligned with the overarching objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees.

This gradual transition complements humanitarian activities with programmes that aim to strengthen the resilience of the refugee community and the host community alike, empower host authorities through capacity building in service delivery and coordination, enhance income-generating programming and engage stronger with development actors. By actively bridging the divide between humanitarian and development programming, the 3RP response will highlight the sustainability and cost-efficiency of its interventions. The decrease in humanitarian actors and funding opportunities in Iraq will remain a risk in 2021-2022 and could jeopardize a full transition to self-reliance and national ownership in the absence of sustainable alternatives.

This risk needs to be mitigated by 3RP partners by aiming at responsible disengagement, in which transitioning to national ownership is gradual and based on available capacities at government side, and not on lack of funding solely.

Multilateral briefings to relevant stakeholders will be organized during the next months.

Contact Information: :

For more information, please contact Ruben Nijs (3RP Inter-Sector Coordinator): nijs@unhcr.org.