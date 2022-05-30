The rehabilitation of North Al-Jazeera irrigation scheme is restoring the vital water supply in Rabea, Ninewa [EN/AR]

Iraq, Rabea, 30 May 2022 - The rehabilitated North Al-Jazeera irrigation project was officially inaugurated yesterday by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Ministries of Water Resources, of Agriculture and of Planning, Ninewa Governorate, farmers union and community leaders with generous funding by the European Union.

The North Al-Jazeera irrigation project was launched in the early 1990s. It was severely damaged during the ISIL occupation. After the liberation, farmers found themselves unable to continue the agricultural practices since the irrigation project stopped pumping irrigation water. Adding to this, the repercussions of climate change added to the farmers' suffering.

Through this project, FAO rehabilitated the water pumping station at Tel Al-Hawa, 11 bridges, 17 power transmission towers, 21 water control gates, cleaning of irrigation canals from silt and debris engaging 1,250 households through the Cash-for-Work activity and providing spare parts to 150 linear-move irrigation systems. More than 200,000 people from Rabea and the surrounding areas will be benefiting from resuming agricultural activity.

"We thank FAO for this achievement which will revive the agricultural lands, provide jobs and encourage the return of displaced persons to Ninewa", says the Administrative Undersecretary in the Ministry of Water Resources, Mr. Raed Abed Zaid Al-Jashami.

"Rehabilitating this irrigation water project will improve the ability of vulnerable agricultural families to resist shocks by increasing their income and resilience, rebuilding agricultural infrastructure and improving rural livelihoods, especially for smallholder farmers, and enhancing their capabilities to achieve food security and better lives," says FAO Representative in Iraq, Dr. Salah ElHajj Hassan.

"The re-operating of this vital agriculture project for farmers in a period where the country is going through a severe decline of water resources will have a significant positive impact on agricultural production, improving farmers' incomes and lives. This achievement would not be possible without the support from one of FAO Iraq's major partners, the European Union," he adds.

The rehabilitation of the North Al-Jazeera irrigation scheme is funded through a significant contribution by the European Union through the EU Regional Trust Fund in Response to the Syria Crisis, 'Madad Fund'.

Media Contact:

Zeineb Marzouk, Communications Specialist | +96407719966053