Refugee education integration policy in Kurdistan, Iraq | August 2022

Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) has been hosting more than 71,000 school-age Syrian refugee children. The KRI Ministry of Education (MoE) initially set-up and managed a parallel refugee education system, with a KRI curriculum and learning materials, taught in Arabic by Syrian refugee teachers. The Education Sector co-lead by UNICEF, Save the Children and UNHCR advocated for the integration of refugee children into the KRG public education system.