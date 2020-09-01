Referral plan for non-Trauma medical emergencies Standard Operating Procedures – April 2017

Summary

Due to the ongoing Mosul Operation, which has resulted in inaccessibility to many major health facilities in Mosul, either due to security concerns, closure/destruction of the facilities or lack of health personnel, the displaced population and other vulnerable groups have had to be reached through mobile medical services, as well as through setting up of fixed sites by humanitarian partners.

This situation is also compelling health actors to put a lot of focus on the trauma aspect of emergency medicine, due to the casualties encountered at the frontlines. This is creating a gap in addressing the non-trauma medical emergency cases, most of which are being referred to hospitals in Erbil, which are themselves overwhelmed.

The Trauma Working Group had developed a Concept of Operations1 for referring trauma patients, affected by the ongoing military operation in Mosul, to the nearby hospitals. This document provides a brief overview of the current situation regarding non-trauma medical emergencies, the existing constraints and possible options in providing appropriate and much-needed referral services to complicated cases of a non-trauma nature.

Building on the experience gained from the Trauma Working Group’s identification and implementation of referral mechanisms, whose guidance was sought in the preparation of this document, these SOPs attempt to identify the health facilities2 that could serve as a referral network for the complicated cases from among the IDPs and other vulnerable population groups, that cannot be treated on site but must be urgently transferred to secondary care