Rapid Rental Market Assessment in Iraq Analysis Report - November 2022

Introduction

The Cash Working Group (CWG) has facilitated a Rental Market Assessment in Iraq within the transitional context towards durable solutions and development. Understanding markets is critical in this moment to ensure that population has access to safe but also sustainable housing. Rental markets play a key role between humanitarian and durable solutions, considering the wider rights-based concept of adequate housing and rental market interventions as a form of Market-Based Programming.

In addition, during the last revision of the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) that took place during the last quarter of 2021, the CWG agreed to conduct this analysis to better inform the shelter component and its transfer values, especially to incorporate a rights-based approach, of the next revision.

This assessment has been conducted thanks to the collaboration and consultations with the CWG partners and the Shelter Cluster and the technical support of REACH Initiative