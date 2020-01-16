16 Jan 2020

Rapid Needs Assessment: Displacement from Syria - Transit Area in Gawilan Camp, Iraq (Update: As of 20 November 2019)

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 20 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.31 MB)

Situation Overview

As insecurity continues in Northeast Syria (NES) and as refugees continue to cross the border from Syria into the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I), the government and humanitarian actors continue to ensure basic needs of refugees are met. With a large number of new arrivals directed to Bardarash camp over the past weeks, Bardarash has reached its capacity. As such, Gawilan camp, an existing refugee camp in Iraq, developed a Transit Area within the site to accommodate new arrivals. In this specific Transit Area there were approximately 385 households at the time of data collection.1 To ensure that aid actors are able to make informed decisions and provide residents with the services, assistance and information that is required, REACH Initiative (REACH) conducted a rapid assessment of Gawilan’s Transit Area on November 20, 2019.

Methodology

REACH conducted a rapid, household-level assessment among residents of Gawilan camp’s Transit Area, interviewing the household head or household representative. The assessment tool included a series of closed questions, gathering information on the displacement history, households’ intentions and short term humanitarian needs. Based on population estimates, a sample was calculated to generate results with a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error at camp level. Data included in this factsheet is from 227 household-level interviews.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.