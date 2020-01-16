Rapid Needs Assessment: Displacement from Syria - Transit Area in Gawilan Camp, Iraq (Update: As of 20 November 2019)

Situation Overview

As insecurity continues in Northeast Syria (NES) and as refugees continue to cross the border from Syria into the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I), the government and humanitarian actors continue to ensure basic needs of refugees are met. With a large number of new arrivals directed to Bardarash camp over the past weeks, Bardarash has reached its capacity. As such, Gawilan camp, an existing refugee camp in Iraq, developed a Transit Area within the site to accommodate new arrivals. In this specific Transit Area there were approximately 385 households at the time of data collection.1 To ensure that aid actors are able to make informed decisions and provide residents with the services, assistance and information that is required, REACH Initiative (REACH) conducted a rapid assessment of Gawilan’s Transit Area on November 20, 2019.

Methodology

REACH conducted a rapid, household-level assessment among residents of Gawilan camp’s Transit Area, interviewing the household head or household representative. The assessment tool included a series of closed questions, gathering information on the displacement history, households’ intentions and short term humanitarian needs. Based on population estimates, a sample was calculated to generate results with a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error at camp level. Data included in this factsheet is from 227 household-level interviews.