Rapid Needs Assessment: Displacement from Syria - Bardarash Camp, Dohuk Governorate, Iraq (26 October 2019)

Situation Overview

As insecurity continues in Northeast Syria (NES) and an increasing number of refugees are crossing from Syria into the Kurdish Region of Iraq (KR-I), the government and humanitarian actors are working to ensure basic needs of refugees are met. New refugee arrivals are sent to Bardarash camp, a decommissioned Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp which has been re-activated. At the time of data collection, 10,725 individuals (approximately 2,406 households)* were accommodated in the camp. To ensure that aid actors are able to make informed decisions and provide residents with the services, assistance and information that is required, REACH Initiative (REACH) conducted a second, follow-up round of data collection** in Bardarash on October 25 and 26, 2019 to capture displacement experience, intentions and needs.

Methodology

REACH conducted a rapid, household-level assessment among residents of Bardarash camp, interviewing the household head or household representative. The assessment tool included a series of closed questions, gathering information on the displacement history and routes, households’ intentions and their short term humanitarian needs. Based on population estimates, a sample was calculated to generate results with a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error at camp level. Data included in this factsheet is from 338 household-level interviews.