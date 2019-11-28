Rapid Needs Assessment: Displacement from Syria - Bardarash Camp, Dohuk Governorate, Iraq (18 October 2019)

Situation Overview

As insecurity continues in Northeast Syria (NES) and an increasing number of refugees are crossing from Syria into the Kurdish Region of Iraq (KRI), the government and humanitarian actors are working to ensure basic needs of refugees are met. New refugees arrivals are sent to Bardarash camp, a decommissioned IDP camp which is being re-activated. At the time of data collection, 1,480 individuals were accomodated in the camp. To ensure that aid actors are able to make informed decisions and provide residents with the services, assistance and information that is required, REACH conducted data collection in Bardarash on October 18th 2019, capturing displacement experience, intentions and needs.

Methodology

REACH Initiative (REACH) conducted an initial rapid, household-level assessment among residents of Bardarash camp, speaking with the household head or household representative. The assessment tool included a series of closed questions, gathering information on the displacement history and routes, households’ intentions and their short term humanitarian needs. Based on population estimates, a sample was calculated to generate results with a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error. Data included in this factsheet was collected on October 18th 2019 and included 160 household-level interview.