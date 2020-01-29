Rapid Displacement Overview: Displacement from Syria - Al Walid, Sahila and Kalhi Villages, Dohuk Governorate, Iraq (Update: as of 2 December 2019)

Background and Methodology Location Map

Due to the worsening security situation inside Syria, REACH Initiative (REACH) is conducting rapid assessments to monitor the influx and needs of Syrian refugees recently displaced to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I). In order to inform and provide an evidence-base for humanitarian planning, the REACH Iraq team launched data collection close to the Syrian border, to capture the demographics, needs and displacement history of those crossing from Syria into the areas surrounding Al Walid, Sahila and Kalhi villages in the KR-I. To gather this information, REACH conducted Key Informant (KI) interviews, with one nominated KI per travel group responding on behalf of the travel group.

This 15th output reflects data collected in Sahila on 30 November, 1 December and 2 December 2019. In total, 35 KIs were interviewed on behalf of their travel groups (188 displaced individuals). As data is collected through KIs, results should be considered indicative and are not therefore statistically representative.

Situation Overview

Since the outbreak of conflict on 9 October 2019, residents of Northeast Syria (NES) are experiencing a new humanitarian crisis, resulting in massive displacement from the region, both internally and, to a lesser extent, towards the KR-I. As of 31 October, the UN estimated that nearly 108,514 people2 remain displaced, while UNHCR reported 17,461 refugees1 crossing into the KR-I between 9 October and 2 December. Days after a ceasefire agreement was reached on 17 October,3 a sharp decrease in daily refugee arrivals was observed. New refugee arrivals have been screened between the villages of Al Walid, Sahila and Kalhi in the KR-I, and have then been moved to Bardarash and Gawilan camps for registration.

The number of arrivals has decreased compared to recent rounds, with an average of 63 new arrivals per day over the last 3 days, compared to 99 new arrivals per day in the previous reporting period. Only about a third (34%) of arrivals were female. Furthermore, 35% of all arrivals were boys under 18, while the number for girls was only 12%. Ain al-Arab remained the most commonly reported recent sub-district of residence in Syria, while the overall list of areas of origin was more diverse than in previous rounds. Travelling by foot remained the primary mode of transportation, and was reported by 71% of KIs, while 26% of groups reportedly travelled by car. Most travel groups reported lack of water and food as difficulties encountered on the journey. Similar to former updates, KIs reported airstrikes and the arrival of armed groups as the most common push factors to leave their place of residence in Syria.