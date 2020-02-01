01 Feb 2020

Rapid Displacement Overview: Displacement from Syria - Al Walid, Sahila and Kalhi Villages, Dohuk Governorate, Iraq (Update: as of 27 January 2020)

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 27 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.33 MB)

Situation Overview

Since the outbreak of conflict on 9 October 2019, residents of Northeast Syria (NES) are experiencing a new humanitarian crisis, resulting in massive displacement from the region, both internally and, to a lesser extent, towards the KR-I. As of 18 December 2019, the UN estimated that 70,590 people remain displaced, while UNHCR reported 19,999 refugees crossing into the KR-I between 9 October 2019 and 27 January 2020. Days after a ceasefire agreement was reached on 17 October, a sharp decrease in daily refugee arrivals was observed. New refugee arrivals have been screened between the villages of Al Walid, Sahila and Kalhi in the KR-I, and have then been moved to Bardarash and Gawilan camps for registration.

There were on average 36 new arrivals per day over the last week, which is a continuation of the decrease in average daily arrivals that was seen in the last months of 2019. Numbers continued, however, to fluctuate on a daily basis, which may in part be due to adverse weather conditions. In this update, the most commonly reported recent districts of residence in Syria were Ain Al-Arab and Qamishli. This is similar to previous rounds. Furthermore, travelling by foot remained the primary mode of transportation, and was reported by 80% of KIs. Just over half (56%) of travel groups reported having travelled for several days. The most common duration was two to three days (reported by 38% of KIs) though 10% reported having been underway for seven or more days. For most travel groups, lack of water, lack of food and challenges of travelling with children and elderly were reported as the most commonly encountered difficulties on the journey. KIs reported that airstrikes, a lack of livelihood opportunities and the arrival of armed groups were the most common push factors to leave their place of residence in Syria.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.