Rapid Displacement Overview: Displacement from Syria - Al Walid, Sahila and Kalhi Villages, Dohuk Governorate, Iraq (Update: as of 23 December 2019)

Situation Overview

Since the outbreak of conflict on 9 October 2019, residents of Northeast Syria (NES) are experiencing a new humanitarian crisis, resulting in massive displacement from the region, both internally and, to a lesser extent, towards the KR-I. As of 19 November, the UN estimated that nearly 75,438 people2 remain displaced, while UNHCR reported 18,602 refugees1 crossing into the KR-I between 9 October and 23 December. Days after a ceasefire agreement was reached on 17 October,3 a sharp decrease in daily refugee arrivals was observed. New refugee arrivals have been screened between the villages of Al Walid, Sahila and Kalhi in the KR-I, and have then been moved to Bardarash and Gawilan camps for registration.

The number of arrivals was similar to recent rounds, with an average of 54 new arrivals per day over the last week. Male arrivals (60%) continue to outnumber female arrivals (40%) as has consistently been the case since early November. In this update, the most commonly reported recent places of residence in Syria were Ain Al-Arab, Quamishli and Al-Hasakeh. Furthermore, travelling by foot remained the primary mode of transportation and was reported by 81% of KIs. Most travel groups were able to complete the journey to the border in a day, though 44% reported having to travel for several days. For almost all travel groups, lack of water and food were reported as the most commonly encountered difficulties on the journey. Airstrikes remained the most common push factor to leave their place of residence in Syria, though in recent weeks reasons have diversified compared to previously to include the destruction of homes, lack of livelihood opportunities, the arrival of armed actors and fear of conscription.