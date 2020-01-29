Rapid Displacement Overview: Displacement from Syria - Al Walid, Sahila and Kalhi Villages, Dohuk Governorate, Iraq (Update: as of 9 December 2019)

Situation Overview

Since the outbreak of conflict on 9 October 2019, residents of Northeast Syria (NES) are experiencing a new humanitarian crisis, resulting in massive displacement from the region, both internally and, to a lesser extent, towards the KR-I. As of 31 October, the UN estimated that nearly 108,514 people2 remain displaced, while UNHCR reported 17,868 refugees1 crossing into the KR-I between 9 October and 9 December. Days after a ceasefire agreement was reached on 17 October,3 a sharp decrease in daily refugee arrivals was observed. New refugee arrivals have been screened between the villages of Al Walid, Sahila and Kalhi in the KR-I, and have then been moved to Bardarash and Gawilan camps for registration.

The average daily number of arrivals in the last 3 days was 59, which is similar to recent updates. In this update, the most commonly reported recent districts of residence in Syria were Qamishli and Ain al-Arab. The most common reasons for displacement remained the arrival of armed forces in the area and airstrikes. Furthermore, travelling by foot remained the primary mode of transportation, and was reported by 86% of KIs, while 14% of groups reportedly travelled by car. Most groups were able to complete the journey in a day, though 40% of KIs reported that their group had been under way for several days. Lack of water and food were reported as most commonly encountered difficulties on the journey. The most commonly reported immediate priority needs of new arrivals were shelter and food, followed by non-food items (NFIs) and clean water.