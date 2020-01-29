Rapid Displacement Overview: Displacement from Syria - Al Walid, Sahila and Kalhi Villages, Dohuk Governorate, Iraq (Update: as of 5 December 2019)

Situation Overview

Since the outbreak of conflict on 9 October 2019, residents of Northeast Syria (NES) are experiencing a new humanitarian crisis, resulting in massive displacement from the region, both internally and, to a lesser extent, towards the KR-I. As of 31 October, the UN estimated that nearly 108,514 people2 remain displaced, while UNHCR reported 17,653 refugees1 crossing into the KR-I between 9 October and 5 December. Days after a ceasefire agreement was reached on 17 October,3 a sharp decrease in daily refugee arrivals was observed. New refugee arrivals have been screened between the villages of Al Walid, Sahila and Kalhi in the KR-I, and have then been moved to Bardarash and Gawilan camps for registration.

The number of arrivals was similar to the previous round, with an average of 64 new arrivals per day over the last 3 days. The number of arrivals has in recent rounds been fluctuating on a daily basis. One potential contributing factor to this is weather, as recent periods of rainfall may have made the journey harder. In this update, the most commonly reported recent place of residence in Syria was Qamishli, followed by Ain Al-Arab, Al-Hasakeh and Ras Al-Ain. This is similar to previous rounds. Furthermore, travelling by foot remained the primary mode of transportation, and was reported by 90% of KIs, while only 10% of groups reportedly travelled by car. Just under half (45%) of groups have reportedly travelled for several days. For almost all travel groups, lack of water and food were reported as the most commonly encountered difficulties on the journey. Similar to former updates, KIs reported airstrikes and the arrival of armed groups as the most common push factors to leave their place of residence in Syria.