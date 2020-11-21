Rapid Assessment on Returns and Durable Solutions, Markaz Tooz Khurmato Sub-district - Tooz Khurmato District - Salah Al-Din Governorate, Iraq, October 2020

Situation Overview

While movement trends in Iraq have generally remained stable since early 2018, there has been a considerable shift since August 2019 with increasing numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) returning to their area of origin (AoO) or being displaced for a second time. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM)’s Emergency Displacement Tracking recorded over 4,320 households returned to non-camp locations between 30 June and 31 August 2020, 10% of which were recorded in Tooz Khurmato District (22% for Salah Al-Din Governorate).

In light of increased returns, coupled with persisting challenges in relation to lack of services, infrastructure and, in some cases, security in areas of origin (AoO), there is an identified need to better understand the sustainability of returns as well as their impact and conditions in AoO.

Markaz Tooz Khurmato

Markaz Tooz Khurmato is a subdistrict of Tooz Khurmato District, located in the east of Salah Al-Din Governorate. The sub-district fell under the control of the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in 2014, leading to displacement of the majority of families from Salah Al-Din.

Salah Al-Din is the governorate with the highest number of returnees living in high severity conditions in terms of access to services and livelihoods and perception of safety and social cohesion in Iraq. As reported by IOM DTM, 30% of the governorate’s total returnee population (200,000 individuals) are living in severe conditions, with Markaz Tooz Khurmato Sub-district highlighted as one of the five hotspots of severe return conditions.

Population Profile

87,691-89,400 families were reported by KIs to be residing in Markaz Tooz Khurmato before the events in 2014.

71% of the pre-2014 population residing in Markaz Tooz Khurmato was reportedly displaced since 2014.

99% of the population displaced since 2014 have returned to Markaz Tooz Khurmato at the time of data collection, as reported by KIs.

13,585-13,883 IDP families (AoO not specified) are reported to reside in Markaz Tooz Khurmato settlements.