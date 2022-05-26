Rapid Assessment on Returns and Durable Solutions: Markaz Hatra Sub-district - Hatra District - Ninewa Governorate - Iraq (February 2022)

Situation Overview

In 2022, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) returning to their area of origin (AoO) or being re-displaced continued, coupled with persisting challenges in relation to social cohesion, lack of services, infrastructure and - in some cases - security in AoOs.1 The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM)’s returnee master list recorded over 4.9 million individuals returning to their AoOs across the country, as of February 2022.

Increased returns and secondary displacement were driven primarily by the closure, consolidation, and reclassification of IDP camps.2 Between January and February 2022, no camps were closed, consolidated, or reclassified. However, for the camps that remain open across Iraq, there is an ongoing planning procedure to determine their future.3 In light of these dynamics, the need to better understand the sustainability of returns, conditions for the (re)integration of IDPs and returnees, and the impact of their presence on access to services and social cohesion has been identified in the context of durable solutions planning.