Rapid Assessment on Returns and Durable Solutions, Markaz Daquq Sub-district - Daquq District - Kirkuk Governorate, Iraq, December 2020

Situation Overview

In 2020, the numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) returning to their area of origin (AoO) or being re-displaced for a second time increased, coupled with persisting challenges in relation to lack of services, infrastructure, social cohesion and - in some cases - security in areas of origin. The need to better understand the sustainability of returns, conditions for the (re)integration of IDPs and returnees, and the impact of their presence on access to services and social cohesion has been identified in the context of humanitarian and development planning. Ongoing planning around the closure of IDP camps, often within short time-frames, have also impacted these dynamics.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM)’s Emergency Displacement Tracking recorded that over 8,100 households returned to non-camp locations across Iraq between 31 October and 31 December 2020, 6% of which were recorded in Kirkuk Governorate. Daquq District witnessed 1% of the returns in the governorate.

Markaz Daquq Sub-district

Markaz Daquq is a sub-district of Daquq District, located in the central area of Kirkuk Governorate. Kirkuk Governorate is one of the disputed territories between the Federal Government of Iraq (GoI) and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) which might affect the region’s reconstruction and the re-establishment of services, as well as the return of essential government workers to the area.

In the summer of 2014, the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) undertook military activities in the district of Daquq, resulting in the displacement of over 23,000 individuals as reported by KIs. ISIL was dislodged from Daquq District in 2017 by the Iraqi armed forces and their allies. As of May 2020, ISIL operations were still recorded in Kirkuk Governorate villages, however this trend is decreasing overall. The IOM returns index suggests that populations in Markaz Daquq are still concerned about the re-emergence of ISIL activities. At the time of data collection, an estimated total of 2,748 households originally from Markaz Daquq remain displaced elsewhere as reported by KIs.