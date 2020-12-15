Rapid Assessment on Returns and Durable Solutions, Markaz Al-Muqdadiya Sub-district - Al-Muqdadiya District - Diyala Governorate, Iraq, October 2020

Situation Overview

In 2019 and 2020, numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) returning to their area of origin (AoO) or being re-displaced for a second time increased, coupled with persisting challenges in relation to lack of services, infrastructure and - in some cases - security in areas of origin. The need to better understand the sustainability of returns, conditions for the (re)integration of IDPs and returnees, and the impact of their presence on access to services and social cohesion has been an identified need for humanitarian and development planning. As of mid-2020, decisions related to the closure of all IDP camps by the end of 2020 have also impacted these dynamics.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM)’s Emergency Displacement Tracking recorded around 4,320 households returned to non-camp locations between 30 June and 31 August 2020, 5% of which were recorded in Diyala Governorate. AlMuqdadiya District witnessed 49% of the returns in the governorate.

Markaz Al-Muqdadiya Sub-district

Markaz Al-Muqdadiya is a sub-district of Al-Muqdadiya District, located in the central area of Diyala Governorate in eastern Iraq. KIs reported that Markaz Al-Muqdadiya Sub-district was housing an average of 14,029 households before 2014.

Diyala Governorate witnessed several waves of conflict and displacement, by Al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI) since before 2012, followed by the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). In 2013, 80% of the villages in Markaz Al-Muqdadiya fell under the control of ISIL. During the ISIL occupation the majority of the households in Markaz Al-Muqdadiya were forced to flee their homes, as reported by key informants (KIs) during data collection. The sub-district was retaken between December 2014 and June 2015. At the time of data collection, an estimated total of 3,422 households originally from Markaz Al-Muqdadiya were reported to remain in displacement.