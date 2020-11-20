Rapid Assessment on Returns and Durable Solutions, Markaz Al Baaj Sub-district - Al Baaj District - Ninewa Governorate, Iraq, October 2020

Situation Overview

While movement trends in Iraq have generally remained stable since early 2018, there has been a considerable shift since August 2019 with increasing numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) returning to their area of origin (AoO) or being displaced for a second time.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM)’s Emergency Displacement Tracking recorded over 4,320 households returned to non-camp locations between 30 June and 31 August 2020, 10% of which were recorded in Tooz Khurmato District (22% for Salah Al-Din Governorate).

In light of increased returns, coupled with persisting challenges in relation to lack of services, infrastructure and, in some cases, security in areas of origin (AoO), there is an identified need to better understand the sustainability of returns as well as their impact and conditions in AoO.