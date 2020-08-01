Rapid Assessment on Returns and Durable Solutions, Al Rummaneh Sub-district - Al Kaim District - Al Anbar Governorate, Iraq, June 2020

Situation Overview

Whilst movement trends in Iraq have generally remained stable since early 2018, there has been a considerable shift since August 2019 with increasing numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) returning to their area of origin (AoO) or being displaced for a second time. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM)’s Emergency Displacement Tracking recorded over 9,600 households being displaced or returned to non-camp locations between 29 February and 15 June 2020, only 3% of which were recorded in Al Kaim district (representing 41% for Al Anbar governorate).

There have been concerns in the humanitarian and development community over the principled character and durability of new returns and potential consequences for humanitarian needs and social cohesion in areas to which families have returned or been secondarily displaced.

Al Rummaneh

Al Rummaneh is a sub-district of Al Kaim district, located on the north side of the Euphrates in western Al Anbar governorate, on the Iraq-Syria border.

KIs reported that Al Rummaneh town was housing over 3,600 families before 2014, mostly Sunni Muslim Arab population. The sub-district fell under the control of the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in June 2014 forcing over 2,500 families to flee their homes, as reported by key informants (KIs) during data collection. However, since Al Rummaneh was retaken in November 2017, most residents displaced in 2014 have reportedly returned. At the time of data collection, an estimated total of 718 families were reported to remain in displacement.

Population Profile

3,360-3,945

families were reported by KIs to be residing in Al Rummaneh before the events in 2014.

65-70%

of the pre-2014 population in Al Rummaneh settlements displaced in 2014, as reported by KIs.

81-85%

of the population displaced in 2014 have returned, as reported by KIs.

11-20

IDP families are reported by KIs to reside in Al Rummaneh settlements (not specified area of origin).