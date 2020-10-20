Rapid Assessment on Returns and Durable Solutions, Al-Qairawan Sub-district - Sinjar District - Ninewa Governorate, Iraq, August 2020

Situation Overview

While movement trends in Iraq have generally remained stable since early 2018, there has been a considerable shift since August 2019 with increasing numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) returning to their area of origin (AoO) or being displaced for a second time, most notably in Ninewa governorate. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM)’s Emergency Displacement Tracking recorded over 2,100 households returned to noncamp locations between 29 April and 30 June 2020, 8% of which were recorded in Sinjar district (58% for Ninewa governorate).

In light of increased returns, coupled with persisting challenges in relation to lack of services, infrastructure and, in some cases, security in areas of origin, there has been an identified need to better understand the sustainability of returns as well as their impact on areas of origin.