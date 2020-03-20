Rain forced 150 families to leave their homes in Tal Afar district

The heavy rain that fell overnight forced more than 150 families to leave their homes in the Tal Afar district.

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society has said in a statement: “The heavy rain has resulted in the flooding of a large number of citizens’ homes in separate areas of Tal Afar, Rabiah district, and a number of other areas.” The IRCS has added "The teams of Iraqi Red Crescent have evacuated a majority of the affected families to a safe places, and the relief teams suggested an increase in the number of the affected families as a result of the continuation of rain and their abundance in the number of areas of Nineveh Governorate.”